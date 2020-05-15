Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Marion W. "Jake" Dyer

Marion W. "Jake" Dyer Obituary
Marion "Jake" W. Dyer

Fort Gratiot - 73, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He was born in Mt. Morris, Illinois, on February 25, 1947, the son of John Dyer and Mildred Jones.

Marion attended Fenton High School. He was enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Marion was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed good old western movies, and had a passion for woodworking.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Sandra is his son, Richard (Kelli) Dyer of Dekalb, Illinois; daughter, Dawn (Jesse) Stichter of Free Port, Illinois; step-children, Shannon E. McKeever of Fort Gratiot, and Timothy J. (Virginia) McKeever of Westland, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020
