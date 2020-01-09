|
|
Marjorie D. Mosher
Deckerville - Marjorie D. Mosher, age 73, of Deckerville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at McKenzie Memorial Hospital in Sandusky
She was born on June 25, 1946 in Yale Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Dothyl (Meddaugh) Wixson and grew up in the Yale area, attending Yale High School, class of 1964. On October 5, 1968 she married Roy C. Mosher in Port Huron.
Marjorie enjoyed crafts, photography, camping, gardening and outdoor projects. She helped landscape Wilson Park in Deckerville. She was always busy with projects and loved taking care of her grandson.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roy C. Mosher, her daughter Teresa (Kevin) Stringer, son Steven (Amanda) Mosher, the love of her life, her darling grandson Cooper James Mosher, her family by love, not blood - Chuck and Angela Stringer, David and Debbie Stringer and grandchildren Leah, Camry and Derek Stringer. Mother Dothyl Wixson, Sisters Barbara (Don) Barr, Darlene (Claude) Bedy, Roberta (Jim) Crandell, Patricia (Les) Kritzman, Denise (Bob) Kreusel, Sister-in-law Rosemary McCarty, sister-in-law Jenny Alexander, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marjorie is preceded in death by father Robert Wixson, brother David Wixon, Joe and Elizabeth Kramer, brother-in-law Delton McCarty and brother-in-law Jake Alexander.
Visitation and funeral service will be at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation is to be on Friday, January 10, from 2PM - 8PM, service will be on Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Jerry Griggs presiding. Burial will be in Downing Cemetery.
Arrangements were by the Apsey Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials to Downing Cemetery or Donor's choice. Condolences may be made on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020