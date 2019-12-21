|
|
Marjorie Louise Martin
Port Huron - Marjorie Louise Martin, 82, of Port Huron, died Saturday, December 21, 2019
She was born June 21, 1937
Marjorie is survived by her children, Carl A Norton, Jr (Virginia), Brett C Norton (Karen), Rene I Berry (Terry) of Albuquerque NM, Robert A Norton (Jerilynn) & Edward P Norton
Marjorie has requested no services be held. There will be prayers at church. Memorials can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6th and Wall Street, Port Huron
Final arrangements entrusted to Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019