Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Marjorie Louise Martin

Marjorie Louise Martin
Marjorie Louise Martin

Port Huron - Marjorie Louise Martin, 82, of Port Huron, died Saturday, December 21, 2019

She was born June 21, 1937

Marjorie is survived by her children, Carl A Norton, Jr (Virginia), Brett C Norton (Karen), Rene I Berry (Terry) of Albuquerque NM, Robert A Norton (Jerilynn) & Edward P Norton

Marjorie has requested no services be held. There will be prayers at church. Memorials can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 6th and Wall Street, Port Huron

Final arrangements entrusted to Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
