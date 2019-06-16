|
Marjorie M. Lampard
Fort Gratiot - Marjorie Marie Lampard, age 101, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Warrensburg, Missouri.
She was born on August 3, 1917, to the late, John and Jessie (Leithead) Robinson in Detroit, Michigan.
Marjorie married Harrow F. Lampard on May 29, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1999.
Marjorie was involved in many different organizations, she was involved in Girl Scouts for more than 30 years and 4-H for over 50 years. Marjorie was a charter member of the Lakeport Lions Club and was involved in the Lakeport Fire Department. She has been a parishioner of the Central Lakeport United Methodist Church since 1947.
She is survived by her children, Marjorie Spencer, JayAnn Jones, Edie (Jack) Redmond, Beth (Spencer) Teller, Leith (Ray) Setter and Debbie (Dave) Losinski; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nephews and one niece.
Marjorie was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister; sons-in-law, Bob Jones and Pat Spencer; and one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
The family honors the memory of Marjorie and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home North. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Ray Setter, Marjorie's son-in-law will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Lakeport United Methodist Church.
For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 16, 2019