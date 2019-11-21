|
Marjory Doris Watson
Avoca - Marjory Doris Watson 94, a lifelong resident of Avoca, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 surrounded by her family in her son's home.
Marge was born January 29, 1925 in Avoca, the daughter of the late Glenn and Florence Armstrong. Her marriage to Robert D. Watson was June 25, 1960 in Avoca. They resided in the house they built together throughout their 56 years of marriage. Bob passed away on December 13, 2016.
Marge worked at Prestolite in Port Huron for several years prior to her marriage. When her first child was born, she became a stay at home mother. Later as her two boys grew, she went to work for Yale Public Schools. She worked at Avoca Elementary School and was the school's cook. Marge retired from this position in 1986.
She was musically talented and enjoyed playing several instruments by ear, listening to music, and singing. Marge especially enjoyed listening to her son, Scott, play his guitar and sing. She also enjoyed dancing.
Marge's passion in life was her family. She always made sure that her family was well taken care of before she took care of her own needs. Her kitchen was always open and she enjoyed making sure everyone was well fed. Having three men in the house, her interests tended to revolve around their interests, so she attended many sporting events and served late dinners when her boys returned home from hunting adventures.
Throughout her retirement years, Marge traveled with her husband to several states, camping along the way. Her favorite place to relax and visit was the family cabin in Oscoda, built by her family in 1949. There, she could be surrounded by family and enjoy each other's company. Marge enjoyed pontoon boat rides on the Au Sable River, cookouts with the family, and sitting beside campfires listening to guitar music and singing songs. She had a very special relationship with her mother and each one of her brothers. Time up north at the cabin was enjoyed by all.
Marge also enjoyed being visited at home by her grandchildren, Brandi and Bobby. Many of these visits included BBQ rib dinners for Bobby and popcorn for Brandi. She also enjoyed the frequent visits from her niece, Chris, and her family.
Marge is survived by her two sons, Bob (Barb) Watson and Scott (Carol) Watson; two grandchildren, Brandi and Bobby (Sophie) Watson; sisters-in-law, Janet Healy and Margaret Hart; and brother-in-law, Wayne Bailey; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brothers, Don (Helen) Armstrong, Raymond (Marge) Armstrong and Jack Armstrong; sisters-in-law, Helen (Don) Collins, Elsie (Lester) Glyshaw, Irene (Francis) Fuller, Eleanor (Emerson) Overholt, Ethel (Don) Mericle and Joyce Bailey; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Donna) Watson and Thomas Healy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ruby Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Avoca United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019