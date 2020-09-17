Mark A. Stencel
Lexington - Mark Anthony Stencel, age 64, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020 after a long illness. He was born December 26, 1955 in Yale, Michigan to the late Jacob and Catherine (Degel) Stencel. He married the love of his life, Kim Marie Goodwin, in July of 1982.
Mark graduated from Croswell Lexington High School in 1974, and earned an Associate's Degree from St. Clair Community College in electrical engineering. He then continued doing what he loved on and off for the next 40 years; farming.
He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and faithful Catholic.
Mark is survived by his wife Kim, children Nathan and Jeff (Becky) Stencel, sisters Kathleen (Alan) LaRose , Jo Ann (Donald) Jablonski, Mary (Dan) Unger, and Christine ( late David) Miller, brothers Jacob (Marylou) and Steven (Peggy) Stencel, grandchildren Alexis, Jonathon, Peter, James, and upcoming baby girl, and many nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating his life during a visitation at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and for the funeral Monday morning at 11:00 AM at Ave Maria Parish in Lexington
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
