Mark C. Heyza
Ira - Mark C. Heyza, age 51 of Ira passed away February 18, 2019. Mark was the owner of Lake and Trail Motorsports. He was a member of the F.O.E. and President of the Waterfowl USA Chapter 1 of Southeast Michigan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watersports. Beloved son of Clement and Annette. Dear brother of Kurt and Janae (Greg) Houfley. Loving uncle of Drew and Nicholas. Visitation 2 - 8 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2018 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass, Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 1103 Washington Street, Algonac.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019