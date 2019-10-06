Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
2645 Howard Street
Port Huron, MI
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
2645 Howard Street
Port Huron, MI
Mark J. Daldine


1961 - 2019
Mark J. Daldine Obituary
Mark J. Daldine

Port Huron - Mark Jerome Daldine, age 57, of Port Huron, formerly of Richmond, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mark was born December 18, 1961 in St. Clair to the late Albert and Marie Daldine. He loved traveling by bike or walking, loved music, and enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with family.

Mark is survived by two brothers, Albert (Brenda) and Anthony Daldine; three sisters, Janice Burbach, Sue Ledesma, and Elaine Rose Daldine; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Woodard.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October, 11, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2645 Howard Street, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Ronald Weaver will officiate.

Arrangements by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
