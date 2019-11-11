|
Mark K. Beauchemin
Port Huron - Mark Keith Beauchemin, 66, of Port Huron, died Monday, November 11, 2019.
He was born October 19, 1953.
Mark Served in the United States Navy for 19 years and then worked in apartment maintenance. He loved woodworking, eating cookies, riding his three-wheel bike, and having fires in the back yard with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; a daughter, Katie (Reggie) Wood; a son, Zachery Beauchemin; two grandsons, Jackson and Samuel Wood; his father, Donald Beauchemin; his brother, Greg (Janine) Beauchemin; and a nephew, Nicholas Beauchemin. He was preceded in death by his mother, June Beauchemin.
Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019