Mark Koenen Setter
Marco Island, FL - Mark Koenen Setter passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania surrounded by the love and strength of his wife and children. Mark was born in Port Huron, Michigan on May 19, 1954, to the late Clyde V. Setter and Hilda J. (DeLacy) Setter. His childhood was spent waterskiing, playing tennis, and working at Black River marina where he quickly developed a lifelong love for boats and the water. Mark graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1972 and went on to earn a degree in dentistry from the University of Michigan with a post-graduate degree in Periodontics. He returned home to start his private practice in 1981, where he enjoyed caring for his patients for over 30 years.
Mark and his wife, Susan, were married in 1978 and raised two children, Michael and Jill. Together, many sunrises were spent boating on the Great Lakes, skiing the Rocky Mountains, and traveling to exciting places around the globe. His children carry on his legacy not only in dentistry but in their love for family and passion for travel. While being known as a caring, compassionate and contemplative man, Mark was also a fan of all things loud. You could always find him behind the wheel of a "go-fast" boat, revving up a race car, cheering on the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium or falling asleep to the beat of KISS and Fleetwood Mac.
Mark and Sue retired to the sandy beaches of Marco Island, Florida and continued to travel all over the world, even navigating the magnificent roads of America in their RV. Mark's siblings Craig (wife Debbie) and Marsha (husband Tom) along with his close friends Mike & Judy Chargot also found their way to South Florida to share in their love and laughter. In between adventures and sunsets, endless fond memories were shared with their children (Michael & Shelby Setter; Jill & Jason Bresler) and beautiful grandchildren Gwen (4), Lucas & Jacob (3) and Dawson (1).
We will celebrate Mark's life on July 19, 2019, at 9:00 AM at the former Thomas Edison Inn (Doubletree) in Port Huron, Michigan. Memorial donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or CJD Foundation, Akron, Ohio; however, Mark's greatest wish would be for you to hug your loved ones tightly, take that trip of a lifetime, and enjoy each straightaway and corner on your journey of life… and to sometimes eat dessert first.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019