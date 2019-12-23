|
Mark Robert Hartley
Big Pine Key - Mark Robert Hartley, 65, of Big Pine Key, Florida, formerly of Marine City died on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was the son of Robert Hartley and Gloria Lowe. Mark owned Nautical Detailers and he acquired his skilled divers' certificate. His illness prevented him from his journey to Haiti to rebuild an orphanage. He is survived by his mother, Gloria; Brothers, Loren Lowe (LeAnn) and Brian Lowe of Michigan; his son, Robert J. of Minnesota; a grandson, Robert Jr. of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. There will be a celebration of life at Vineyard Community Church in Florida at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019