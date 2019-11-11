|
Mark Wilson Holzhauer
Mark Wilson Holzhauer, 59, died at home in Warsaw, Indiana, November 6, 2019. Born in Detroit December 18, 1959, to Ralph and Phyllis (Buck) Holzhauer, Mark grew up in Rosedale Park, attending Cooke and Ludington Schools and graduating from Redford High School in 1978. He received his electrical engineering degree at University of Michigan-Dearborn, where he was co-founder of Theta Tau Professional Engineering fraternity. Mark worked for Albert Kahn in Detroit, then moved to Denver Colorado in 1991 to make his home and worked for Marshall and other tech companies. He married Theresa Franiak in 1994, and they were joined by daughter Heidi Christine in 1996 and son Preston James in 2001. His children were his great joy.
Mark was always active with water sports at his Gramps' cottage on Lake Huron, and ice hockey. Moving to Denver opened a whole new world outdoors: snow skiing, Colorado Full Size Jeep Association 4-wheeling, family camping at Lake McConaghey, and more League and Tournament Hockey (67s). He kept track of the old Detroit neighborhood and high school on the internet - we will miss his phenomenal memory for life events and history. He was well-traveled and adventuresome.
After his divorce in 2012, he moved back to Marysville, Michigan working for Chrysler and later various contract jobs; having his children visit for their vacations. Above all was his love for and pride in Heidi and Preston. Mark was "the fun uncle" and enjoyed all things extended family.
He is survived by Heidi and Preston (Aurora, Colorado), his brother James (Westland, Michigan), two sisters Christine Mallon (Mike) (Washington state) and Kathryn Maxwell (Rick) (Ohio), eight nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and nephews, several cousins and numerous, valued friends in Colorado and Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and dear sister Ann Spry in 2008.
Mark will always be remembered for his courage during difficult times; we know he is at peace now but will miss him. The family hopes to gather for a Celebration of Life at Lake Huron in spring. Arrangements are by Cremation Services of Kosciusko County in Warsaw, Indiana.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019