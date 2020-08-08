Marlene Eleanor Porter
St. Clair - Marlene Eleanor Porter passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her crazy, loving family on August 8th.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Eleanor Keef, and her beloved (Favorite) son Andy Porter. Marlene is survived by her mentally unstable but incredibly loving family and copious amounts of adoring fans.
She married the love of her life, John (disappointing her mother) and they had 59 years of wedded bliss, LOL. They raised one perfect and two mediocre children, but do have many fabulous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlene was known for her world famous pies and love for anything chocolate. She had an adventurous spirit, always ready to join anyone for anything, but not without her lipstick! Her love for the St. Clair River kept her from moving closer to her children, so here we are. She loved to try new hobbies, anyone looking for craft supplies come by!
She and John were active members of the AACA for 40+ years, and founding members of the Wills Ste. Claire Automobile Museum. She had many fantastic memories and friends from this time in her life. She also enjoyed many great outings and trips with her besties (you know who you are).
In all seriousness, Marlene was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend any person could ask for or deserve. She loved with her whole heart, never excluding anyone. Her smile and laugh were contagious, brightening any room she walked in. She was goofy and crazy, loving and tender. Our lives will never be as bright without her.
We want to give a special thank you to Grace Hospice for their loving care. They went above and beyond and truly treated her like family.
A celebration of her life will be held at our home, Saturday, August 15th after 2pm.
Donations may be made in her name to the Wills Ste. Claire Automobile Museum in Marysville, or Grace Hospice.
BTW- when we asked John what he thought of this obituary, he replied "you know you have to pay for this?!" Baahaahaa
Arrangements by L.C Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair.