|
|
Marlene Elsie Eisen
St. Clair - Marlene Elsie Eisen, age 83, of St. Clair, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born February 3, 1936 in Mt. Clemens to the late Albert and Ethel Gramzow. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair.
Marlene graduated from St. Clair High School in 1953 and then graduated from Highland Park School of Nursing. She married Carl Eisen on August 3, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
As a Registered Nurse Marlene worked in various capacities. She worked at local hospitals, twenty years, with Dr. Joseph Beer and retired working for Dr. Ahmed Hassan. She helped at the Visiting Nurses Assoc. and was a neighborhood and family nurse to everyone. Marlene loved helping people and caring for them. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marlene also enjoyed camping with her family, camping groups and spending winter months in Florida.
Marlene was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. She taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir, member of the Ladies Bazaar Group, Alter Committee, and served on many other church committees. Marlene sang with the St. Clair Hymn Singers, the Sweet Adeline Singers and several singing groups in Florida. She also worked at the Episcopal Church Thrift Shop for 20 years.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Eisen; sons, Richard (Theresa) Eisen and Thomas (Barbara) Eisen; grandchildren, Matthew (Autumn), Jennifer (John) Fields, Bradley, Kaitlin (Kurt) Messner, Lauren (Nick) Blank and great grandchildren, Felicity, Kaedence and Maverick; brothers in law, Louis, Rolland and George Eisen along with many nieces, nephews and many wonderful neighbors and friends from Michigan and Florida.
Funeral services will be held Saturday September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Private interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Memorials are suggested to the Scholarship Fund at St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019