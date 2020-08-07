Marlene W. Newman
St. Clair - Marlene W. Newman, age 81, of St. Clair, passed away August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 30, 1938 in Detroit to the late Ernst and Louise Warnat. On May 13, 1961 she married Thomas Newman. He preceded her in death in 1990.Marlene had a tough start in life, watching her father pass away at the age of 3. Her mom went to work for a war factory. Marlene referred to her as "Louise the lathe operator". Marlene and her sister Norma made the best of it. With mom at work Marlene and Norma ran around Fraser catching mice in canning jars, playing in ditches, and buying Hostess snowballs and marshmallow treats at the local store. At 5, Marlene started school. At the time, she spoke only German and she was bumped to first grade to be with her sister in a one room schoolhouse. It was a challenge.Marlene grew up helping her family cook, garden, sew and care for her brother Billy and sister Vonnie. She got a job at "Three Sisters" clothing store in Detroit and later she was a secretary at the tank plant in Warren. A gentleman coworker at the tank plant referred to her as "the girl with the smiling eyes." Marlene was always known for her genuine beautiful smile. Not long after this Marlene was set up on a blind date with Tom and they fell in love. Tom and Marlene had 5 children and Marlene became a homemaker. This is the role that Marlene was destined for. She was an amazing baker and cook, seamstress, and needleworker. She could knit and crochet and garden. She grew and canned all of the fruits and vegetables for the family to eat while she raised the kids and she continued to garden for the rest of her life. It was a special gift to all of us that Marlene took the time to teach and pass on all of these skills to each of her children and to any grandchild that was interested. They learned many skills from her and have wonderful memories of these times, especially making springerlies. Marlene won many awards at the Armada Fair including quilting, baking, sewing, flower arranging, and photography.Marlene lost her husband Tom after he waged a brave battle with cancer and Marlene nursed Tom through that battle single handedly. She was 51 at that time. This dedication and hard work towards those in need was something that Marlene extended to all of her family and even her extended family. She gave her all for those in need. She was a kindhearted and pure soul. She had a childlike exuberance and a joy for life.Marlene was always fun-loving and adventurous. She liked to take the road less traveled both literally and figuratively. In her youth she liked to blaze the rarely used trails up north. She always enjoyed trying new things. After losing Tom, Marlene worked as an office manager for Integrated Industries, Inc. She also extended her adventurous spirit to travel with her children and her grandchildren. One time with only an hour's notice she took off to drive all night with Mary and her kids to see the total solar eclipse in Kentucky. Some of her favorite adventures were to Europe. She spent a lot of time in Germany, (her parents homeland), with Janet, and she took a European tour with Mary. Janet invited her to stay many months in England together when Janet lived there. Marlene's favorite spots in England included the counties of Devon and Cornwall and the towns of Clovelly and Cornwall. Marlene loved to go to the Amish Country with Theresa and Carlos, or Joe. She had a great appreciation for their principles, values, and lifestyle. She also enjoyed their delicious cheese, bread, and jam. With all her family she loved to go to The Grand Hotel and she tried to go every year. Marlene loved to travel with Janet to her vacation home in the Florida Keys and she also spent time on a private island in the Keys with Paul and Cheryl. While there she enjoyed Ernest Hemingway's house and his five toed cats and she collected many seashells. The Disney Theme Parks were a favorite destination with Janet and Mary. Marlene and Jim enjoyed many adventures roughing it up north in Michigan.While we will all dearly miss our beloved Marlene and wish we had many more years together we know that she lived life to its fullest and we are joyful that she is reunited with her parents, sister, beloved husband along with our heavenly father. She is survived by her loving children; Theresa (Carlos Muzzarelli) Newman, Paul (Cheryl) Newman, Janet (Imtiaz) Newman Ali, James (Raissa) Newman, and Mary (Kenneth) Morgulec. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Christopher Pratt, Laura (Thomas) Beindit, Thomas (Ashley) Newman, Javeria and Maria Ali, Ethan and Jacob Newman, Benjamin, Joseph and Amelia Morgulec, great-granddaughter; Abigail Beindit and sister; Yvonne Davie. She was preceded in death by her sister; Norma Cooper and brother; Billy Phillips.