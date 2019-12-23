|
|
Marsha D. Grabowski
Kimball - Marsha Diane Grabowski, 77, of Kimball, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was born November 3, 1942, in Port Huron to the late Ray and Arlene Bubel. She married Allan Grabowski on April 8, 1962, in Pigeon, Michigan. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2017.
Marsha was employed as a Para-Professional by the Port Huron Area School District for 35 years. She was a member of the Kimball Township Fire Department Auxiliary and enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, and going to the casino.
She is survived by three children, Timothy (Becki) Grabowski, Pamela (Tom) Spicer and Robert (Debbie) Grabowski; three grandchildren, Corey, Griffin and Dalton; a great-grandchild, Tehya; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tadd Harvey; and her brother, Jerry Bubel.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Randy Bennett will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kimball Township Fire Department.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019