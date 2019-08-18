|
|
Marshall Edward "Bo" White
Hartsville - Mr. Marshall Edward "Bo" White, age 67 of Hartsville, TN passed away Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin, TN.
Survived by: Wife, Jill White-Hartsville, TN; Sons, Mark (Angie) White Jr.-Hartsville, TN, Mitch (Stephany) White-Castalian Springs, TN, Charles White-Hartsville, TN; 3 Step Children, Rachael Pabian-Lapeer, MI, Ryan (Sandy) Reamer-Fostoria, MI, Renee Reamer-Lewisburg, TN; 17 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren Sister, Patricia (Alvie) Anderson-Hartsville, TN.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 conducted by Bro. Matt Brown. Interment Hartsville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hartsville Animal Shelter, and .
Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019