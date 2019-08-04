|
|
Martha Burns
Memphis - 95, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Germany April 16, 1924, daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Reinelt.
Her marriage was to Felix Chmielewski and he passed away in 1964. She married Harold Burns and he passed away in 1969.
Martha enjoyed playing bingo, cards, scratch-off lottery tickets, cooking, baking, and watching golf. She liked gardening and selling the vegetables she grew. Most importantly she enjoyed her time spent with family.
Surviving are her children, Henry (Kim) Chmielewski of Port Huron, Greg Chmielewski of Memphis, Christine (Dan) Laskowski of Memphis, and Harold (Mary Jane) Burns of Memphis; grandchildren, Faith, Matthew (Kaitlyn), Eric (Rachel), Kevin (Emily), Paul (Regina), Alexa, Natalie, and Zachary; one great-grandson, Brycen; siblings, Maria Ricke, Heidi (Gerd) Babilon, and Gerhardt (Brigette) Reinelt all of Germany; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family extends a special thank you to her caregiver Gloria Riddle.
The family honors the memory of Martha and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, August 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuhnemund, pastor, will officiate. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Twp.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019