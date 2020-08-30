Martha M. Williamson
Goodells - Martha May Williamson, 77, of Goodells, Michigan and Elkhart, Indiana, died Friday, August 28, 2020.
She was born June 30, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Earl and Pearl Carr. She married Harold Williamson on September 29, 1964 in Elkhart, Indiana. He died April 4, 2017.
Martha enjoyed baking, crocheting and watching "Days of our Lives".
She is survived by her children, Michael Williamson, Sam Williamson and Kimberly (Scott) Malcom; five grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Robin Nielsen, William Baum, Steve Baum and Shirley Heintz.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com