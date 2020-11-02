Martin A. Jacobs
Marysville - Martin Anthony Jacobs, 74, of Marysville, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born January 14, 1946 in Harbor Beach to the late Leroy and Violet Jacobs. He married Carol Middleton on February 15, 1969 in Port Huron. She died January 4, 1997. He married Ann-Marie Luciani on January 30, 1999.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Marty owned and operated Marty's Auto Sales for over 40 years and was a retired Deputy Sherriff with St. Clair County. He attended St. Joseph and St. Stephen Catholic Schools and earned his Master's Degree from Wayne State University. He was active at Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Stephen Catholic Church. Marty loved cars, golfing and winters in Cape Coral, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie; children, Anthony (Nicole) Jacobs and Angela (Jim) Spadafore; grandchildren , Mia, Jaden, Jordan, Laren and Lainey; sisters, Lucille LaFevere, Marcy Smith, Mary Jo Devroy, Cheryl Diepenhorst, Jeanne Ginzel, Robi Poe and Frances Jacobs; brothers, Leonard, Ronald and Rick Jacobs; brother-in-law, Kevin (Jeanine) Luciani and Todd (Heather) Luciani; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, David "Moose", Jimmy and Billy Jacobs.
Visitation will be held at 2-5 & 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Trinity Lutheran Church. The Reverend Robert Mann will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Jordan Zuehzke, Todd Luciani, Kevin Luciani, Jim Spadafore, John Barnes and Tim Donnellon.
Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com