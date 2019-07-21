Martin G. Esquibel Sr.



Port Huron - Martin G. Esquibel Sr., age 93, of Port Huron, passed away on July 18, 2019.



He was born on March 25, 1926, in Fort Worth, Texas.



Martin married Florence who passed away in 1968. He later married Ann who passed away in 1984.



He was a retired General Motor's employee, loved fishing, his blue Cadillac and playing the lottery.



Martin is survived by his children, Andy (Robin), Tina Garcia, Rosemary (David) Galvan, Marten (Vicki), Martina, Sue (Matt) Freed and Robert (Lisa), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Charlton, 3 brothers, sons, Marty, Jimmy, Kenny and Tony and grandson, Davey.



Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Scott Babin will officiate. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery.



Visiting hours will be 4:00pm to 8:00pm Monday and 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am in the funeral home.



Pallbearers will be Martin's family.



Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.



To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019