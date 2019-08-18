|
|
Martin Mulrenin
St. Clair - Martin Mulrenin, age 72, of St. Clair passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born July 27, 1947 in Detroit to the late John and Olive Mulrenin. Martin married Diann K. Turner in May of 1970 and she preceded him in death on May 24, 2012.
Martin worked for DTE Energy for 42 years, he served in the U.S. Army, loved going up north, golfing, watching all of the Detroit sports teams and shooting guns at the gun range. Martin especially loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Martin K. Mulrenin (Fiancé Laura M. Williams); brothers, James (Dolores) Mulrenin, John Mulrenin, Richard (Susan) Mulrenin, Robert ( Carolyn) Mulrenin; Brother-in-law Dennis (Linda) Turner; sister-in- law Marilyn (Leonard) Carnaghi, along with several nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Mulrenin.
Cremation arrangements are by Young Funeral Home China Twp. A celebration of life will be held at Lacroix's Riverside Pub in St. Clair at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wishes of the Family. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019