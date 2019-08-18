Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Mulrenin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Mulrenin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Mulrenin Obituary
Martin Mulrenin

St. Clair - Martin Mulrenin, age 72, of St. Clair passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born July 27, 1947 in Detroit to the late John and Olive Mulrenin. Martin married Diann K. Turner in May of 1970 and she preceded him in death on May 24, 2012.

Martin worked for DTE Energy for 42 years, he served in the U.S. Army, loved going up north, golfing, watching all of the Detroit sports teams and shooting guns at the gun range. Martin especially loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Martin K. Mulrenin (Fiancé Laura M. Williams); brothers, James (Dolores) Mulrenin, John Mulrenin, Richard (Susan) Mulrenin, Robert ( Carolyn) Mulrenin; Brother-in-law Dennis (Linda) Turner; sister-in- law Marilyn (Leonard) Carnaghi, along with several nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Mulrenin.

Cremation arrangements are by Young Funeral Home China Twp. A celebration of life will be held at Lacroix's Riverside Pub in St. Clair at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wishes of the Family. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now