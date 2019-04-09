Martin W. Burg



Port Huron - Martin Wilmur Burg, 97, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



He was born October 14, 1921 in East Detroit to the late Martin and Lena Burg. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the battleship USS Texas. He married Lyla Schott on May 16, 1942 in East Detroit. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1972. He married Gilda "Jill" Pozzuoli on April 21, 1973 in Utica.



Mr. Burg was employed as a draftsman with General Motors. He played the violin in several orchestras, and was a church music director for many years. He enjoyed boating and fishing. After retirement, he and Jill traveled the country with the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program.



He is survived by his wife, Jill Burg; four children, Timothy (Kerri) Burg, Diane (Gary) Eberts, Deborah (Pastor Verne) Harris, and Kenneth Burg; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Leonard Burg; and two sisters.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Life in Christ Fellowship, 950 Wadhams Rd, St. Clair, MI 48079 with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. His son-in-law, Pastor Verne Harris, will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Burial will be in the Christian Memorial Cultural Center, Rochester Hills. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Life in Christ Fellowship Church, which will be then forwarded to TanzAfrica Ministries.