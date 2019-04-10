Services
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Marvin Gill
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marvin "Butch" Gill


Marvin "Butch" Gill Obituary
Marvin "Butch" Gill

Deltona - Marvin "Butch" L. Gill, 80, of Deltona, Florida has peacefully passed away in the comfort of Advent Fish Memorial Hospice Unit on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1938 to the late John and Beatrice Gill. Marvin worked hard doing construction most of his life. After his retirement, he enjoyed life's simpler pleasures such as spending time in his yard and socializing with friends and neighbors. He also looked forward to family get-togethers and frequent family phone calls. Marvin had seven children, Marvin Jr, Richard, John, Tina, Jennifer, Jamie and Ronald. Sadly, preceding his death are his father and mother; sons, Marvin Jr and Ronald; and Marvin's first wife, Barbara. He is survived by Val; his children, and the best companion ever, his dog, Ginger. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
