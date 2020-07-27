Marvin "Pat" Webb
Kenockee Twp. - 84, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at home with his family.
Marvin "Pat" was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th 1936, in Detroit to the late John Marvin and Margaret (Beaucond) Webb.
He graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1955 and married his sweetheart, Corinne (Henning) on June 27, 1959. Marvin served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked at Michigan Bell/Ameritech for 40 years until his retirement.
In his youth, he enjoyed racing cars, boats, and motorcycles. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his family, tending to his farm and animals, listening to polka music, telling jokes, teasing his grandchildren and going on casino trips.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Corinne, five children; Cathy (Bob) MacAulay, Margaret (Brian) Doyle, Michelle Baerwalde, Patrick (Cibele) Webb, and Michael (Jodie) Webb; twelve grandchildren, Eric (Taylor), Lindsay, Matteus, Brandon, Daniel, Alyssa, Kaelyn, Celia, Julia, Lucas, Annabelle, and Charlotte; nine brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family honors the memory of Marvin and invites you to Rite of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate.
Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Memorials are suggested to "American Heart Association".
