Marysville - Mary A. Viviano, 67, of Marysville, died, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home.

She was born October 29, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Paul and Ruth Sykes.

Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed with McLaren Port Huron Hospital as a Registered Nurse and was the former Director of Nursing at Marwood Manor. She loved to read and spend time with her family.

She is survived by four sons, Eric (John) Ford, Anthony (Trisha) Talarico, John Talarico and Carlo Viviano; three grandchildren, Salvatore, Anthony and Isabella Talarico; four siblings, Paul (Jayne) Sykes, Ruth (John) Abbott, Cecelia (Scott) Kronenberg and Joseph (Becky) Sykes; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her former husbands, William Ford and John Talarico. She was preceded in death by her husband Carlo Viviano and son, Jason Ford.

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
