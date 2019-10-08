|
Mary A. Walker (Duff)
Port Huron - 92, of Port Huron, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Marwood Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Port Huron.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on January 7, 1927, daughter of the late John and Hazel (Stacey) Duff.
Mary lived in California for 39 years and worked for Charter Oak School District in Covina, California for nearly 20 years. She returned to Port Huron in 1989 following her retirement. She was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church.
Surviving is her brother and sister, Donald E. Duff of Glendora, California and Sally E. Duff of Port Huron; two nieces, Karen (Rob) Hall and Catherine Duff of Linden.
Mary was preceded in death by her son David Walker (February 20, 1970).
The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Port Huron. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Reverend Lydia Speller will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019