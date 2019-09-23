|
Mary A. Warren
Port Huron - Mary Anna Warren, 89, of Port Huron, died Friday, September 20, 2019.
She was born September 5, 1930 in Roseville to the late Donald and Kathleen Duffin.
Mary was a member of Columbus Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts, singing, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Leo "Butch" (Kathy) Capadagli, Robert (Val) Duffin, Sharon (William) Bach, Richard Capadagli, and Jason Warren; several loving great nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend, Vera Stein. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Warren; a son, William F. Warren Jr; a sister, Helen Capadagli; and a brother, Donald E. Duffin Jr.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Pastor Chris Freeman will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 23, 2019