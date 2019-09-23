Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Mary A. Warren


1930 - 2019
Mary A. Warren Obituary
Mary A. Warren

Port Huron - Mary Anna Warren, 89, of Port Huron, died Friday, September 20, 2019.

She was born September 5, 1930 in Roseville to the late Donald and Kathleen Duffin.

Mary was a member of Columbus Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts, singing, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Leo "Butch" (Kathy) Capadagli, Robert (Val) Duffin, Sharon (William) Bach, Richard Capadagli, and Jason Warren; several loving great nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend, Vera Stein. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Warren; a son, William F. Warren Jr; a sister, Helen Capadagli; and a brother, Donald E. Duffin Jr.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Pastor Chris Freeman will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
