Mary Agnes Walker
Port Huron - 92, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Marwood Manor Nursing and Rehab Center.
Surviving is her brother and sister, Donald E. Duff of Glendora, California and Sally E. Duff of Port Huron; two nieces, Karen (Rob) Hall and Catherine Duff of Linden.
The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Port Huron. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Reverend Lydia Speller will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 7, 2019