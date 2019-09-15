|
Mary Alice Rivers
Fort Gratiot - 96, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, after a short illness surrounded by her children
She was born in Sarnia, Ontario September 10, 1923, daughter of the late Arthur and Effie (Bowman) Taylor.
Mary Alice Taylor married Walter James Rivers May 15, 1943, at Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Port Huron. Walter passed away in 2007.
Mary attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church and was the eldest woman in the congregation. She enjoyed tending her flower gardens, jigsaw puzzles, and cooking. She liked getting together with family and watching the boats pass by under the Blue Water Bridge. Mary kept a perfect home and took extra care of her chinaware. Most importantly Mary loved her time spent with family.
She leaves behind twin daughters and son-in-laws, Judith (Jack) Spring of Fenton and Jacqueline (Charles) Harneck of Fort Gratiot; three grandchildren, Reverend Thad (Jerilynn) Spring of Muskegon, Shawna (Clifford) Black of Clyde and Heidi (Dennis) Cook of Tennessee; seven great-grandchildren, Levi (Kendall), Jacob, and Isabel Spring, Cody, Shane and Jason Black, Mackenzie and Morgan Cook; siblings, Evelyn (Clarence) Schoenhals, June(Jack) Mitchell and Reverend Arthur (Fern) Taylor.
Mary was preceded in death by a twin brother, Russell Earl; sisters and spouses, Violet and Fred Fair, Vera Tenny, Winnifred, and LeRoy Ripley; as well as a special friend, Clarence Fair.
The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Hancock Street. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Brian Ake will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Gratiot at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Colonial Woods Missionary Church.
For more information and to share a message visit the Book of Memories at www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019