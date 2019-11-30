Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Capac, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Capac, MI
1944 - 2019
Mary Angelita Amador Obituary
Mary Angelita Amador

Capac - 75, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born September 3, 1944, in San Antonio, TX, daughter of the late Gil and Angelita (Barajas) Pena.

Her marriage to Albert Amador was March 4, 1972, in Imlay City. Albert passed away on April 4, 2016.

Mary was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Capac. She retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 30 years of employment. She liked playing bingo, sewing, traveling, and socializing with family and friends. Mary enjoyed helping others in her community in many different ways.

She is survived by her children, Henry (Megan) Gutierrez of KY, Regina (Kevin) Helzer of Capac and Gregory (Lindsay) Amador of Capac; step-children, Albert (Nelda) Amador III of Lake Orion, Ruby (Jorge) Marquez of Pontiac, and Tina (Nazario) Delgado of Lake Orion; 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jose (Maggie) Pena and Ruben (Judy) DeLeon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Amador.

The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Capac. A memorial mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. Fr. Noel Emmanuel Cornelio, Pastor will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Imlay City at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
