|
|
Mary Ann Forton
St. Clair - Mary Ann Forton age 81, of St. Clair, passed away February 4, 2019, leaving behind three children Judy (Bob) Shannon, Steven (Deb) Forton and Susan Quandt. Five grandchildren, Jessica (Dan), Niell, Robbert, James (Kylene) and Andrew. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Graves and her sole sibling, Russel Graves. Mary Ann was devoted to her family and one of her final joys was holding her great grandson, Jack.
Mary Ann loved to sing and dance in her youth and was an avid movie fan. She had an amazing, sometimes wicked sense of humor and loved a good prank. She enjoyed reading, writing and needle crafts.
The family would like to take this moment to thank the staff of Regency on the Lake, with a special nod to Betty, for the excellent care she received during her last year.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held on June 15, 2019 with details to follow. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 5, 2019