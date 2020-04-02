|
Mary Ann Forys
St. Clair - Mary Ann Forys, age 60, of St. Clair, passed away April 2, 2020. She was born December 19, 1959 in St. Clair to the late Robert and June Green.
Mary was once an employed as a bookkeeper at Blue Water Plastics. She enjoyed gardening, watching sporting events, going to the casino and shopping. She also cherished the time she would spend with her family. Mary was also a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son in law, Amanda and Lance Thorpe II; grandchildren, Lance III and Leighton Thorpe; brother, Marty (Nancy) Green; sister, Mickey (Keith) McWain, and her nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020