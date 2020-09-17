1/1
Mary Ann Lilburn
Mary Ann Lilburn

Port Huron - Mary Ann Lilburn, 86, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the comfort of her own home.

She was born February 1, 1934 in Detroit to the late Elmer and Ann Welics. She married the love of her life, Thomas Lilburn, on November 15, 1958 in Detroit.

Mary Ann loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was truly the best wife, mother, nana and friend anyone could have hoped for. She loved to golf and shop, but her true passion was line dancing.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas; two daughters, Mary Beth Pattison and Margaret Ann (John) Boonenberg; grandchildren, Ashley Boonenberg, Corryn Pattison and Sara Jayne Wardwell, whom she adored; brother, Elmer (Charlene) Welics; and many dear friends who loved her and will miss her very much. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Kathleen Wardwell.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date after gathering restrictions have been lifted.

Inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
