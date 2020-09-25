Mary Ann Quain
Emmett - 85 of Emmett, sadly passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born to the late Leo and Pearl (Hilderbrand) Sweeney on April 26, 1935, in Emmett. Mary Ann married Patrick Joseph Quain on June 2, 1956, and shared 61 wonderful years with him before his passing on January 14, 2018.
Mary Ann is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie and Jon Galia of Ann Arbor, Anne and Bruce Tucker of Brighton and Judy and Robert Franklin of Clawson; five beloved grandchildren Tina, Patrick, Samuel, Ellie and Lindsay; brother and sister-in-law William and Mary Ellen Sweeney, brother Joseph Sweeney and sister-in-law Eleanor Sweeney. Also survived by in-laws Robert and Donna Quain and Helen LaMay. She will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews and many good friends. She was preceded in death by parents Leo and Pearl Sweeney, brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Margaret Sweeney, brother Alexander Sweeney, and in-laws Joan Sweeney and Daniel LaMay.
Mary Ann, affectionately known as "Sapphire" to all who knew and loved her, was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where she held many roles through the years such as council member, catechism teacher, CYO leader, lector and eucharistic minister. Whether it was volunteering at Mid City Nutrition soup kitchen, delivering Eucharist to the homebound, or her many years as a Girl Scout leader and softball coach, Mary Ann was most happy helping others.
Two organizations dear to Mary Ann were the Daughters of Isabella and the VFW Auxiliary where she participated wholeheartedly in all their charitable works. She was a member of the Emmett Birthday Club since its inception where much fun, many laughs and life long, cherished friendships were made. She was an avid quilter, loved to read and enjoyed bowling for many years. Sapphire is undoubtedly reunited with her husband, Yardbird, and is celebrating her "daily birthday".
The family will be honoring the memory of Mary Ann and invite you to visit and share stories Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Home, Richmond. On Monday, September 28, 2020, outdoor visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Township, with a funeral liturgy at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Christian Burial will follow. Father Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the following: Daughters of Isabella, Emmett Circle #452, Gleason-Butler-Sharpe VFW Auxiliary #5585, or Mid City Nutrition soup kitchen at www.midcitynutrition.org
. For information and tribute wall: kaatzfunerals.com