East China Twp. - Mary Beth Bolla passed peacefully into her Savior' arms on April 13, 2020 at Blue Water Hospice House in Marysville, MI. Mary Beth was born on September 20, 1932 in Huron County, MI to the late Helen and Carl Ledtke. After attending and graduating from the Port Hope Schools in 1950, she and Robert Nicholas Bolla were married on August 26, 1952. They lived the majority of their lives in St. Clair, MI. while also enjoying many winters at their home in Sarasota, FL. As a family their two sons David Robert (Cynthia) Bolla D.D.S. and Daniel Allen Bolla enjoyed camping, boating, fishing off their dock on the St. Clair River and escaping to the sun and sand of Florida. Robert passed away on February 11, 2011. While raising her boys, Mary Beth was employed by River District Hospital as a Dietary Aide for 10 years and later worked for Gordon Carney State Farm Agency in St. Clair as a receptionist for 5 years. Our Mom was very active her entire life spending many years devoted to the First Congregational Church in St. Clair, MI. During those years she served as President and a long standing member of The Priscilla Circle where through her love of baking she initiated and ran a Pie Making Fundraiser. It was also during this time that she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. She loved God and served Him well with a full heart with many gifts He blessed her with. Throughout her adult life she was grateful to be involved and an active member of both the St. Clair Garden Club and the River District Hospital Auxiliary was Past President of both and a founding of the later. Mary Beth loved to volunteer as a "Pink Lady" at River District Hospital where her beautiful smile and outgoing kindness made any stranger feel like a friend. Loving and caring for her family were her greatest gifts and brought her such joy. She found pleasure in everything from sewing and making special Halloween costumes each year for her young sons and later for her granddaughters; to cooking and baking with several of her recipes being published in cookbooks. Her famous "Stuffed Pickerel with Crab" won the Blue Water Fish Recipes Contest sponsored by the Times Herald, although she was most well known for her amazing pies and her exceptional pie crust recipe. Mary Beth is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister Janet Breen. Surviving are her two sons along with her daughter-in-law Terri Bolla; two beloved granddaughters Leah (Edwin) Summers of El Paso, TX and Joy (Micheal) Wood of Port Huron, MI.; four precious great grandchildren Quinn and Lucy Summers and Remi and Reese Wood; a loving sister Phyllis Johnson and several nieces and nephews. Our loving Mom will be forever remembered and missed by all who loved and knew her...especially her family who loved her more than she could have ever known. A memorial service will be held at The First Congregational Church in St. Clair, MI at a later date. Donations may be made to The First Congregational Church in St. Clair. MI. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020