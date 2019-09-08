|
|
Mary Beth Streeter
- - Mary Beth Streeter (nee Miller), age 70, of Lapeer, formerly Port Huron died Sept. 4, 2019. She is survived by her father: George Miller; siblings: Roland, Eric and Lee. She was preceded in death by husband: Daniel Streeter and mother: Waunnetta Miller. Her memorial service will be11AM Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Lapeer Church of the Nazarene, 3521 Fort Knox Dr., Lapeer, MI 48446. Arrangements by Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer, www.MuirBrothersLapeer.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019