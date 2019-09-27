|
Mary Caroline Chapa
Pheonix, AZ - Mary Caroline Chapa, age 58, of Pheonix Arizona, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Anthony Chapa, Sara Alvarez; sisters, Linda Laduke, Patricia Barker; brother Elbert Quick; grandchildren, Zachary Chapa, Aldo Alvarez, Lexi Osborn.
She was preceded in death by her parents David Quick, Sherley Quick; brothers, Thomas Quick, Richard Quick. A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019