Mary E. Bardy



Port Huron - Mary Elizabeth Bardy, 78, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Florida after a long illness.



She was born December 29, 1940 in Deckerville to the late Pete & Clara Kandell. She married Thomas C. Bardy on February 11, 1961 in Forester. He died May 9, 2004.



Mary graduated from Deckerville High School and ran a beauty shop in her home while she and Tom raised their three sons. She was active in her boys' activities and was an exceptional cook. Later she became a real estate appraiser. She was a life-time member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She had wintered in Florida for the past 17 years.



Mary is survived by her inseparable partner and best friend for the last 14 years, Roy King of Florida; two sons, David Thomas Bardy and Douglas Peter Bardy, both of Avoca; three grandchildren, Nikole, Dakota and Colton Bardy; two brothers, Bob (Carol) Kandell of Marysville and Glenn (LuAnne) Kandell of New Haven; two brothers-in-law, Ronald (Pawn) Bardy and Donald (Sharon) Bardy, all of Florida; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bruce) Kramer of Capac; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Michael Bardy, on December 14, 2011.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. on Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in First United Methodist Church. The Rev. LuAnn Rourke will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.