Mary E. Heidenreich
Port Huron - Mary Elizabeth Heidenreich, 92, of Port Huron died August 5, 2019.
She was born June 22, 1927 in Columbus, Michigan to the late Edward and Eleanor Fraley. She married Rudolph H. Heidenreich. He preceded her in death on August 1, 1979.
Mrs. Heidenreich retired from Port Huron Hospital. She was a very active 60-year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved traveling, gardening, and cooking for her family.
She is survived by three sons, Gerald E. (Leanne) Heidenreich, Dennis L. (Anne) Heidenreich, and David R. Heidenreich; a daughter, Gayle (Jeff) O'Donnell; a step-son, Rudy Heidenreich; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great grandchildren; three sisters, Eleanor Sweeny, Carol (Bill) Ellery, and Shirley Winn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm.
Mrs. Heidenreich will lie in state in St. Mary Catholic Church from 10:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 7, 2019