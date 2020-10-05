Mary E. "Joan" O'Brien



Marysville - Mary Elizabeth "Joan" O'Brien, 97, of Marysville, died Sunday, October 4, 2020.



She was born September 5, 1923 in Sault Ste. Marie to the late William and Jennie Taylor. She married Thomas O'Brien on April 10, 1948 in Emmett. He died February 10, 2009.



Mary served in the United States Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) during WWII. She was employed with the Marysville School District for many years. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and St. Christopher Rosary Altar Society.



She is survived by her children, Patrick (Monica) O'Brien, Mary Ann (Walter) McGinnis, Kathleen "Katie" (Terry) Cogley, Michael (Suzanne) O'Brien and Maureen (Rob) O'Malley; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Rita Jane White; sisters-in-law, Reta Taylor and Rosemary Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald O'Brien; sister, Margaret Ann "Maggie" Gibbs; and two brothers, William and James Taylor.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.



Mrs. O'Brien will lie in state in St. Christopher Catholic Church from 10:30 am until the time of the Mass at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honors Guard and the U.S. Navy. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.



A memorial celebration will be held in the summer of 2021.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church or Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store