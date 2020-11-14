Mary Eide
Yale - Mary Louise Eide, 74, of Yale, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13th 2020. She was born on August 11, 1946, in Sandusky, MI, the daughter of the late Merle and Myrtle (Jewel) Caughel.
She graduated from Brown City High School in 1965. She met Terrence Eide in 1966 and they were married November 22, 1966, at Church of Believers in Yale. Mary was a lifelong member of Church of Believers. She worked in multiple places within her community including Worton's IGA, Yale Public Schools, as a nurse's aide at the MediLodge of Yale for nine years, Debbie's Wash House, and Trinity Missionary Church as a janitor. Mary spent her life in service of others and giving selflessly of herself to help those in need.
Mary was survived by her husband of 53 years Terrence Eide, and her two children Erik Eide of Harrison Twp. and Anna (Brian) Pedue of Fort Gratiot; five grandchildren, Eric John, Ethan, Rhiannon, Nathan and Zander, great-grandson, Isiah; her siblings, Joyce (Curly) Werth of Spring Valley, MN, Robert Caughel of IN and Ethel (Jim) Thiemke of West Branch. She was preceded in death by a brother Harvey Caughel. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality and a way of always making people around her laugh.
Please join us in celebrating Mary's life. Visitation will occur Friday, November 20, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale MI. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Pastor Troy Cook of Mount Morris will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Yale. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer. http://www.takingashotatbreastcancer.org
