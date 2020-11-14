1/1
Mary Eide
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Eide

Yale - Mary Louise Eide, 74, of Yale, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13th 2020. She was born on August 11, 1946, in Sandusky, MI, the daughter of the late Merle and Myrtle (Jewel) Caughel.

She graduated from Brown City High School in 1965. She met Terrence Eide in 1966 and they were married November 22, 1966, at Church of Believers in Yale. Mary was a lifelong member of Church of Believers. She worked in multiple places within her community including Worton's IGA, Yale Public Schools, as a nurse's aide at the MediLodge of Yale for nine years, Debbie's Wash House, and Trinity Missionary Church as a janitor. Mary spent her life in service of others and giving selflessly of herself to help those in need.

Mary was survived by her husband of 53 years Terrence Eide, and her two children Erik Eide of Harrison Twp. and Anna (Brian) Pedue of Fort Gratiot; five grandchildren, Eric John, Ethan, Rhiannon, Nathan and Zander, great-grandson, Isiah; her siblings, Joyce (Curly) Werth of Spring Valley, MN, Robert Caughel of IN and Ethel (Jim) Thiemke of West Branch. She was preceded in death by a brother Harvey Caughel. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality and a way of always making people around her laugh.

Please join us in celebrating Mary's life. Visitation will occur Friday, November 20, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale MI. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Pastor Troy Cook of Mount Morris will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Yale. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer. http://www.takingashotatbreastcancer.org

For more information and Tribute Wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Sorry Terry for your loss she was a WONDERFUL Lady she will be missed. Know she's with the LORD helps till we meet again. Bill and penny spencer and family.
Penny and Bill spencer sr.
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved