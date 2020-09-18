1/1
Mary Elizabeth King
1938 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth King

Lenox Twp. - 82, of Lenox Twp. went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home.

She was born July 23, 1938, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Edwin August and Pauline Elizabeth (Smiley) Schultz.

Her marriage of 58 years to Russell Eugene King Sr. was Saturday, October 1, 1960, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond. Russell passed away March 7, 2018.

She was a life long devoted catholic and an active parishioner of St. Francis-St. Maximilian, Ray Township. She loved family vacations, bird watching and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who she adored.

Surviving are two children, Lisa Mihaescu (Fiancé Paul Kassin) and Russell (Rebecca) King both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Kaysie, Elly, Jesse, Macy (fiancé Victor Hoffman), Jacob (Tiffany), Kaitlin, and Morgan; two brothers, Daniel W. and Laurence E. Schultz and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Rolland John King (1971); two sisters, Paula Ruprecht and Joan Scheuer and two brothers, Edwin A, and Bernard M. Schultz.

The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, at St. Francis-St. Maximilian, Ray Twp., with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Christopher Talbot, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond.

Memorials are suggested to the Richmond Catholic Education Foundation, a fund created by her brother, Laurence Schultz in memory of their mother, Pauline Schultz. For information and tribute wall kaatzfunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
SEP
20
Rosary
06:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Francis-St. Maximilian
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis-St. Maximilian
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
