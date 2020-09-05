Mary Elizabeth Terhune
East China Twp. - Mary Elizabeth Terhune, age 79, of East China Twp., peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1941, to the late Dr. John and Adele Devereaux. Mary proudly graduated from St. Stephen's High School, Port Huron. She married the love of her life, Andrew Terhune, on September 12, 1964. Andrew preceded her in death on May 10, 1996. Mary was a longtime, active member at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. She and Andy together founded Terhune Motors in Marysville. Mary and her longtime high school friends from St. Stephen's would often stay in touch. The devoted group of friends all took part in the "Sister Act", where they would dress as nuns for events like their class reunion. She cherished all the many memories that she made with these girlfriends. In her spare time, Mary loved to play cards, especially with her Texas Hold-Em poker group. Mary was also known to have prepared many a meal for her friends and family. She treasured her time with her family. The family was always the number one priority. She will forever be remembered as a loving, caring woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a great mother and grandmother, who took great pride in her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Andrew (Lee Ann) Terhune, Anne (Jamie) Casey, Stephen (Stacey) Terhune; grandchildren Margaret, Mary, and Drew Terhune, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Jack Maben, Matthew and Emma Terhune; great-grandchildren Ian and Ellie; sisters Joan Walker, Barbara Devereaux, Brother in Law Edward Terhune and Sister in Law E. Sue Terhune, nieces and nephews as well as many special family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Rev. Dr. Sir. Thomas W. Devereaux, and James Devereaux.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, September 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. Visiting hours will be Monday, September 7, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. as well as one hour before mass at church on Tuesday. A rosary will be recited on Monday at 7:00 p.m.. Mary will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery next to her husband, Andrew. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Cross Elementary School. To leave a message of comfort, visit www.youngcolonial.com