Mary Ellen Artman

Mary Ellen Artman Obituary
Mary Ellen Artman

Port Huron - Mary Ellen Artman, age 90, of Port Huron, passed away on May 20, 2020, in MediLodge of Port Huron.

She was born on December 25, 1929, in Port Huron to the late William and Eva Mathieson.

Mary married Theodore Artman. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2004. She loved life and her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary O'Donnell, Connie Klein, Susan (Gary) Hardy and Linda Simpson, 5 grandchildren, Jason (Kristy) Hardy, Michael Murray, Kyle Murray, Katie Murray and David Klein, 2 great-grandchildren, Harper and Jacob.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, Donald Artman, 2 sons-in-law, Brian O'Donnell and Larry Simpson.

Services will be private. Inurnment will take place at Caswell Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the .

Memorial tributes may be made to the .
Published in The Times Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020
