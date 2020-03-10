|
Mary Ellen (Crews) Browne
St. Clair - Mary Ellen (Crews) Browne, age 90, or St. Clair, passed away surrounded by her family on March 10, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1929 in Detroit, MI to the late Glen and Anna (Silvers) Crews.
She married Sidney James Browne Sr. on October 10, 1947 in Detroit. Together they enjoyed 60 years together before he preceded her in death on December 16, 2007. Mary and Sid owned and operated the Cheese house in Marine City for 15 years.
Mary was a member of the Altar Society at Holy Cross Catholic Church, she was a volunteer at River District Hospital for many years, she enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, sewing, and teaching 4-H, Mary especially loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Sid (Anna Frye) Browne Jr., Michael (Peggy Park) Browne, Margaret (Dennis) Hall, Louise (Clifford) Gibbs, Tom (Sue Fetters) Browne, Anne (Ronald) Thueme, Leslie (Tim) Hocker and Charlie (Mary Bennett) Browne; 18 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 10 step great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ellen Browne, along with a brother and sister.
A funeral service will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. With visiting from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020