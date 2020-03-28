|
|
Mary Ellen Kaufman
Fort Gratiot - Mary Ellen Kaufman, 90, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Capac and Almont, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born December 27, 1929 in Detroit to the late Walter and Gwendolyn Bussell. She married Richard "Robbie" Robinson in 1949 and together they raised their three children in Capac. Robbie died in 1976. Mary Ellen married Fred Kaufman in 1981. He died in 2002.
Mary Ellen was a 1947 graduate of Capac High School. She was a life long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Capac. She wintered for 28 years at Valleydale Estates in Zephyrhills, Florida. Most recently she resided in assisted living at the Sanctuary of Mercy Village.
She is survived by her children, Sue Ellen (John) Wallace and Kurt Robinson; daughter-in-law, Beth Robinson; eight grandchildren, Jeff Wallace, Jill Glombowski, Jennifer Antonelli, Traci Fox, Darci Breslin, and Jordyn, Conner and Cole Robinson; eleven great grandchildren; her brother, William Bussell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her son, Bradly Richard Robinson; and brother, Robert Bussell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Church in Capac.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020