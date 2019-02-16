Services
Kammeraad Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
(810) 392-2750
Mary Fournier
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kammeraad Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Kammeraad Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Memphis, MI
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Memphis, MI
Richmond Township - Mary Esther Fournier, 88, of Richmond Township entered eternal life on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edward and Evelyn Montie. She married Douglas Fournier on October 24, 1953 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. Mary was a bank teller for Security Bank in Memphis and worked at St. Joseph Hospital as a ward clerk for seven years. Mary kept active at her church, Holy Family Parish in Memphis, where she took part in the Altar Society. She also enjoyed volunteering for the American Cancer Society and fostered children. Most importantly, Mary was a devoted wife and mother. Mary is survived by her son, Douglas (who is completely computer illiterate) (Karen) Fournier of Richmond; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Stoops of Memphis and Anna Marie Fournier of Richmond; brother- in- laws, Barry Fournier, Mark (Brenda) Fournier, and Neil (Debbie) Fournier; 3 grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, and Cassie Stoops; 4 step-great-grandchildren, Evan Kasier, Blake, Elaine and Katie Leslie. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Visitation will be Sunday February 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis with the Rosary being prayed at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Holy Family Parish, Memphis with a viewing at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements were made by Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
