Mary Eunice Mathews
West Branch - Mary Eunice Mathews, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 11,2020 at her home in West Branch surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 11,1939 to Robert and Etta Ward. She married Kenneth Mathews Sr. on December 26,1959. Eunice belonged to the Avoca Community Club for many years. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons Kenneth Mathews Jr. and John (Tressia Mathews); daughters Mary (Dave) Campo, Brenda Mathews and Tina (Brian) Bailey; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren with another one on the way; siblings, Wanda Dupree, Emma Click, Pauline Ward, Alice (Gary) Miracle, and Fred (Judy) Ward; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Betty Ross and Roberta Anglebrandt and grandchild, Chase Bailey. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com