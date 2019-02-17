Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Denis/ Ave Maria Parish
Lexington, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis/ Ave Maria Parish
Lexington, MI
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Downing Cemetery
Deckerville, MI
View Map
Jeddo - Mary F. Montney, age 79 of Jeddo, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, in Blue Water Hospice House, Marysville.

She was born October 5, 1939 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Balszczuk) Bielski.

Mary grew up in Sandusky and attended Sandusky High School. After graduation she attended St. Clair County Community College and obtained a degree as a Medical Lab Technician. She worked at Port Huron General hospital and later at Mercy Hospital for 30 years. In her retirement she was a volunteer at the Lexington Village Library. She enjoyed bowling, going to concerts and plays and traveling with friends and family. She was also a member of St. Denis Catholic Church Ave Maria Parish in Lexington.

Mrs. Montney is survived by two sons, Patrick Montney of WY, and William Montney of Jeddo and one daughter Mrs. Roberta (John) Williams of WA; Three grandchildren; One sister Mrs. Margaret Russell of Deckerville.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Bielski, and one sister Rosalie Stringer.

A mass of the Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM., Tuesday in St. Denis/ Ave Maria Parish in Lexington. Fr. Donald Eppenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in the Downing Cemetery, Deckerville at 3:00 PM., Tuesday.

Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 PM., Monday in the Apsey Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM., until the time of service on Tuesday at church.

A Rosary service will be conducted at 3:00 PM., Monday in the funeral home

Memorials may be given to Blue Water Hospice House or Hunter Hospitality House.

Condolences may be sent on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
